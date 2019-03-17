PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police investigating a shooting in the area.
The incident occurred in the area of Ninth Street and Broadway Road.
Police say a woman in her 30s got into an altercation with a man.
That's when a man shot her in the leg.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the scene.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(1) comment
Again the media has got to get away from sensationalizing headlines. It sounds like she was killed in the headlines, then the truth comes out that is was little more than a flesh wound.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.