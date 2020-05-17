PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman was shot and killed Saturday night around 11 p.m. near the I-17 and Peoria Avenue at a Homewood Suites hotel.
According to Phoenix Police, there was a party in one of the rooms when two men began arguing. The argument became physical and a gun was used.
A woman was shot in the head and died from her injuries. She passed away on scene. The victim, according to police, was one of the occupants in the room.
The victim's name has not been released. The suspect is also in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
