PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after running over an officer and taking police on a car chase that ended in a crash Friday night. It started in Peoria and ended in Glendale, off the Loop 101 Freeway near Glendale Avenue, police say.
Initially, the officer was investigating a car that looked suspicious to a civilian that flagged them down. That car eventually drove off, running over the officer.
Other officers chased after the suspect, a woman driving the car, who later crashed and was taken into custody in Glendale. She was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. A man who was riding in the car with her was also detained.
The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.
Why the woman fled from police is unknown at this time. Her identity has yet to be released. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this incident.