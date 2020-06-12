PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after police say she ran over an officer Friday night as he was trying to stop her for shoplifting. It started in Peoria and ended in Glendale, off the Loop 101 Freeway near Glendale Avenue, police say.
Police arrested 31-year-old Erin Taylor from Glendale. Taylor has been charged with aggravated assault, drug possession, unlawful flight from law enforcement, DUI, firearms and theft charges.
Around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, a police officer was flagged down by a store employee regarding a customer who just shoplifted and was acting odd. The officer made contact with Taylor in the parking lot and according to officers, she was walking around the car and not listening to their commands. She then proceeded to get into the driver's seat of a car. As she did an officer ordered her to get out and attempted to remove her from the car. That's when police say she placed the car in reverse and accelerated.
Taylor ran over the officer's leg and pinned him against his squad car according to the press release. She then put the car in drive and drove out of the parking lot quickly.
Other officers chased after Taylor who later crashed and was taken into custody.
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.
Taylor was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and then booked into 4th Avenue Jail. Charges would change as police continue to investigate.
