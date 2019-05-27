PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman is dead and an infant is in the hospital after a collision between a minivan and a truck, Phoenix police say.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Pima Street, which is just south of Buckeye.
The woman and baby were traveling in a minivan, which police say pulled in front of a truck carrying some refrigerator equipment.
The truck T-boned the minivan, according to police.
Police say the woman suffered extremely critical injuries. She died on the way to the hospital.
The baby was transported in critical condition, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Phoenix police are investigating.
Phoenix police are investigating.
(1) comment
More low skilled low knowledge Arizona drivers doing their thing. Raise the skill level and the knowledge level standards required to be allowed to receive a driver's license in the state of Arizona and to keep a driver's license in the state of Arizona. Low standards should not be acceptable in Arizona.
