PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- One woman is dead after she was involved in a crash with another vehicle Saturday morning in Phoenix.
The crash occurred just after 10 a.m. near 55th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say that a 2004 Dodge Neon driven by 49-year-old Regina Marie Ritter was attempting to pull out from a private drive when failed to yield to the westbound traffic.
The victim was then struck by a another vehicle on the driver side of her vehicle.
Police say that Ritter sustained numerous injuries from the collision and was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her 56-year-old male passenger was not hurt in the crash.
Police added that the 37-year-old male driving the Ford van was uninjured and remained on scene.
The man was also evaluated and officers determined he was not impaired. In addition. Police don't believe speed was also not a factor.
This investigation is ongoing.
Just hours after this incident, another deadly crash occurred near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Both incidents are unrelated.
(2) comments
I think someone forgot to proof read this article. "Police don't believe speed was also not a factor." So, speed was a factor? I know that reality speed is always a factor. So was the driver exceeding the speed limit or not? Either way, she pulled out in front of him and she was at fault. Remember what your mother always said, 'look both ways before crossing the street'.
Sorry this happened, but it's not surprising. People don't stop to see if the roadways are clear before they pull out anymore. They don't stop when making right turns at a red light, they just barrel through assuming they own the road - I've even witnessed Police doing the same thing. There are stop signs for a reason and follow the rules of the road, not rocket science.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.