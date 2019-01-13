PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and five other people hurt at a motel Sunday morning.
The incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. near 25th and Van Buren Streets.
According to Phoenix police, two men arrived at the motel when they got into an argument with a group of people on the second floor.
That's when one of the two suspects pulled out a gun and began shooting.
A total of six people were shot.
Five of the six victims were transported to nearby hospitals.
Police said an 18-year-old woman died from her injuries and three others are in critical condition.
One of the suspects were also injured in the shooting and is currently at a hospital, police said.
The victims' ages ranged from 18 to 40 years.
Police said they are looking for another person who may have been with one of the suspects when the shooting occurred.
At this time, the intersection of 25th and Van Buren streets is closed at this time for the investigation.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are urged to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
