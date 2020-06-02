PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Litchfield Park woman is facing charges after allegedly kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach, telling her that her “unborn child was a demon baby.” Police say Diamond Martinez also punched the pregnant woman’s 12-year-old sister in the face.
It happened early Sunday morning near a downtown Phoenix hotel. According to public court documents, the arresting officer saw Martinez, 27, “standing over and holding [the victim] by her hair.” Police said the victims told them Martinez got in the pregnant woman’s face and pushed her. The 12-year-old then stepped in front of her older sister and told Martinez to stop and that her sister was pregnant. That’s when Martinez allegedly punched the girl.
The probable cause for arrest statement says Martinez grabbed the other woman by the hair and scratched at her face. “The two then went to the ground and during that Diamond kicked [the victim] in the stomach,” the arresting officer wrote. The victim told police she is seven months pregnant.
Police took Martinez into custody without further incident, but she told them that she did not understand her Miranda rights that they read to her. She also refused to give a legally required DNA sample, according to court documents.
While court documents indicate that Martinez might be "mentally disturbed," her mental health history is not known. It's also not clear if Martinez and the victims are acquainted or what happened before Martinez confronted the victims.
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $3,500 for Martinez. She is facing two felony charges of aggravated assault.