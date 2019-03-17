PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A woman is in critical condition she struck by a vehicle in Phoenix overnight.
The incident occurred at midnight at the intersection of Seventh Street and Camelback Road.
Witnesses told police that a 25-year-old woman ran out into the roadway in front of a vehicle.
Police say the pedestrian was in the crosswalk, but police say the northbound traffic had a green light.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police say that the 61-year-old female driver remained on scene. The driver was evaluated one scene and police added that she was not impaired.
Speed also does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.