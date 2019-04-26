PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot Friday morning.
The incident occurred in the area of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers responded after they heard gunshots behind a strip mall.
When officers arrived, they found a woman with shot several times.
She was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
Police said the suspect and the victim know each other.
At this time, police have not released the suspect's information. It is unclear if the suspect is in custody.
(1) comment
just another normal day
in The Grand Canyon State
