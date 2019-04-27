PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--A woman was killed after she was struck by vehicle late Friday night in west Phoenix.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m., near 35th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
Police say was Daijanae Jones, 19, was crossing the roadway mid-block, when she was struck by a GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by a 18-year-old man.
Jones was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The driver of the pick-up was not injured.
According to Phoenix Police, the driver showed signs of impairment. Police believe speed may also be a factor in the crash.
At this time, charges maybe filed on the completion of the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.