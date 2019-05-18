SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman was hit by a vehicle while looking for a phone on the street Saturday morning, said the Scottsdale Police Department.
Police responded to the incident near 68th Place and Thomas Road around 1:44 a.m.
The police investigation revealed that the 24-year-old woman was riding in a golf cart with a group of people when one of the women in the cart lost her phone on the street.
When the golf cart pulled over and stopped, the victim got off the cart and started looking for the phone in the street. Then a vehicle going westbound hit her.
The driver who hit the victim stayed on the scene to help investigators. Police say impairment and speed were not factors in this accident.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Currently, no further information is disclosed.
