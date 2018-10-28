PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was found dead after she and her boyfriend were discovered bound Sunday morning at motel, police said.
Around 7:55 a.m., officers responded to motel near W. Sweetwater Avenue and N. Black Canyon Highway, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Officers arrived and found a 38-year-old man who told them that he and his girlfriend got into an altercation with some people visiting them at the room they were staying in, police said.
The man and the woman were "bound up" earlier in the morning, but he was able to escape and call for help.
The woman, 29-year-old Tiffani Sellys, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Phoenix Police Department 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
