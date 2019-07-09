NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman trying to make her getaway after an armed robbery drove her vehicle into a canal late Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened in the area of Chaparral Road and Country Club Drive, east of Scottsdale.
Aerial video from the scene showed the vehicle upside down in the canal.
[FIRST REPORT: Armed robbery suspect drove her car into a canal, police say]
According to the Mesa Police Department, the woman, who was detained at the scene, might have been involved in armed robbery at a Chevron in Mesa, near University and Stapley drives, more than 8 miles south of the canal.
[PHOTOS: Car in a canal east of Scottsdale]
According to police, the woman said a man was with her and got out of the car before she drove into the canal. Nobody else was in the vehicle with her, police say.
No injuries have been reported.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Stay with Arizona's Family as this story develops.
(3) comments
Jeez, can women do ANYTHING right??
Musta thought E was John Dilinger er Sillyinger making his movie. Eh? [scared]
Clever escape plan; Arizona is known for its deep thinking criminal class.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.