PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) −Authorities say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and other charges in a head-on Phoenix car crash that killed a man and injured four other people, including two children, late Wednesday night.
Police say a Jacqueline Sayre, 26, was heading northbound on 16th and McKinley streets when she crossed over and collided head-on with a maroon car around 10:30 p.m.
The maroon car had five occupants: three adults and two children.
Police say one of the occupants, a man, identified as 67-year-old Paul Andrade, was pronounced deceased.
The two other adults, a 51-year-old male and 51-year-old female, suffered serious injuries.
Police say the two children, a 13-year-old male and 3-year-old female, were transported in stable condition and are expected to be OK.
Sayre suffered minor injuries and police believe she was impaired at the time of the crash.
She faces one count of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangerment.
She was booked into Maricopa County Jail after being released from the hospital.
Police had closed 16th Street between Roosevelt and Pierce streets but it has since reopened.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
