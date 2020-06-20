PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police are looking into an overnight shooting that happened near 38th Street and University Drive that left a woman dead.
Sergeant Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department says the shooting took place at a social club around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two people shot. One of the victims, 29-year-old Isabel Leal, was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition but later died from her injuries.
Police also found a 24-year-old man with a serious but non-life threatening injury.
"The club was up and operating or at least there was dozens of people inside when this occurred," says Thompson. Thompson says witnesses describe the shooter as "an unidentified male."
During the investigation, officers learned a fight had started in the hallway of the club, during which the suspect fired several shots before running away.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information concerning this incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.