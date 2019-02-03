PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police say a woman was killed after she was struck by a trailer overnight.
The incident involving a SUV and a trailer occurred just after 4 a.m. near 37th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Police say SUV occupied by a driver and passenger driving eastbound on Thunderbird Road when they struck a flatbed auto-hauler-style trailer that had become disconnected from its vehicle and was left in the roadway.
The collision caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle and then struck a light pole.
Both people inside the vehicle had to be taken out by Phoenix fire,
Police say the passenger, Judith Fuentes, 60, was pronounced dead on scene.
While the driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the owner of the utility trailer returned to the scene following the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
At this time, Thunderbird Road is closed from 35th to 39th avenues.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.