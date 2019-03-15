PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck in south Phoenix Friday morning.
The crash took place just before 8 a.m. near 44th Street and Baseline Road.
According to Phoenix police, 58-year-old Mariana Solis was driving southbound on Baseline when a box truck turned in front of her.
Solis was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
The 47-year-old man driving the truck was not injured.
There is no word if the driver of the truck will be charged or cited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.