SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman died on Sunday after she was hit by a vehicle while looking for a phone on the street Saturday morning, said the Scottsdale Police Department.
The victim, identified as Jesena Andony of Canada, died from the injuries she suffered from getting hit by the vehicle.
Police responded to the incident near 68th Place and Thomas Road around 1:44 a.m. Saturday morning.
The police investigation revealed that 24-year-old Andony was riding in a golf cart with a group of people when one of the women in the cart lost her phone on the street.
When the golf cart pulled over and stopped, the victim got off the cart and started looking for the phone in the street. Then a vehicle going westbound hit her.
The driver who hit the victim stayed on the scene to help investigators. Police say impairment and speed were not factors in this accident.
Currently, charges against the driver involved in the accident are not expected.
(8) comments
Wait a minute, wait a minute, impairment wasn't a factor? So the woman standing in the road at 1:45am was not impaired? Was she tested for impairment? Hopefully the victim will get their vehicle repaired at not cost to them and 100% covered by the woman who was in the road or by her insurance. If any hesitation regarding that then the victim (the driver) needs to get an attorney and sue the woman who was in the roadway at 1:45 in the morning.
Mr. Nuusmaan - With all due respect for your sanctimonious and haughty rant, the fact remains that she did something foolish and should have used better judgement. Good judgement is in increasingly short supply these days and yet we have more people such as yourself making every effort to justify poor decision making as noting more than making simple mistakes. (There's a huge difference between a simple mistake such as spilling juice on your carpet and wandering into traffic to pick up your phone.) We need to stop rationalizing foolish behavior and encourage people to be more responsible and make better decisions. If you are a parent, I implore you to start with your own children so perhaps they'll know better than to wander into traffic.
So, you're cool with people mocking you? Okay, then.... Or are you so self-absorbed that you do actually think you're perfect, mistake-free? Teach your children to be humble and considerate.
The callousness of the "perfect" people who have never made a mistake, had an accident, or suffered misfortune commenting here is appalling. It just amazes me that someone can enjoy seeing a person suffer from a spur-of-the-moment mistake that was so costly. And it's not just one person doing that. What has become of humanity? Do people even have enough intelligence and perceptive ability anymore to hear what they're saying and examine what sorts of persons they are?
Can't fix stupid. Hope her phone was worth it.
"...impairment and speed were not factors in this accident." At least not for the driver, but how about the jerk they are calling the "victim"
Exactly! In a golf cart at 1:45 a.m. with a group of people?!? No impairment with them!! Take her phone to her, that is the loss she is suffering from.
Now THAT is funny. [beam]
