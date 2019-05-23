PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman has been transported to the hospital after crashing her vehicle in south Phoenix.
The crash happened in the area of Central Avenue and Dobbins Road around 6 a.m. on Thursday.
According to Phoenix police, the driver swerved to avoid hitting a cat and rolled her vehicle, hitting a power pole. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are 1,000 customers without power in area.
It is unclear if the cat was injured.
