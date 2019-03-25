PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested after he broke into an apartment over the weekend in Phoenix.
Police dispatchers took a 911 call from a frightened woman saying she and her child were hiding in a bedroom after a man broke into her apartment.
Officers arrived shortly after midnight Saturday at an apartment near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road and found 27-year-old Charles Johnson, trying to leave the apartment.
During police questioning, the woman said that she heard the doorbell but did not answer the door. Then she heard a window break.
She told officers that's when she got a knife from the kitchen and locked herself and her 7-year-old child inside the bedroom.
While locked, the victim heard Johnson rummaging through things in the living room. Shortly afterwards officers arrived and Johnson panicked and broke into the bedroom where they were hiding.
According to court documents, Johnson paced back and forth in the bedroom while trying to convince the them to say they knew him.
Fearing for their lives, the woman then pointed the knife at Johnson and said to leave them alone.
Johnson then tried to leave the through the front door where he was met by officers.
Investigators discovered that Johnson had removed a television and placed it on the floor. Court documents say that Johnson also took the woman's purse and placed it inside the child's backpack.
Police say the purse had money, credit cards and her personal information. The woman told officers that she had never seen Johnson before the incident.
During questioning, Johnson admitted to breaking into the home to find money. He also admitted to taking some Zanax before breaking into the apartment.
Police later discovered that Johnson had an outstanding parole violation through the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Johnson was charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and one count of criminal damage for breaking the window.
