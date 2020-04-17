TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman accused of taking her son in 2018 was found and arrested in Tonopah Thursday night.
Detective Jason Flam with the Mesa Police Department said there was an arrest warrant for the woman, Christina Horton. The charge of custodial interference and goes back to 2018, when she allegedly took her son.
Horton, 38, had lost all parental rights to the boy and he was placed in protective custody after the suspicious death of her youngest son in Phoenix. According to the Medical Examiner's report, the toddler's death was caused by "accidental acute ingestion of methadone." There were no charges filed in the toddler's death.
Later in 2018, police say Horton picked up her son from a school in Mesa and disappeared.
Detectives with Mesa police finally tracked Horton down in Tonopah last night. Flam said she initially refused to come out of the house, but was eventually taken into custody on a felony custodial interference charge. Her son was placed in the care of the Department of Child Services and then turned over to his father in Mesa.
While Flam did not say what led officers to believe Horton was in Tonopah, which is a little more than an hour's drive west of Mesa, he did say police had to release her because she told officers that she was six months pregnant and has COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The child's father told Arizona's Family that he does not believe Horton should have been released. We took his concerns to the Mesa Police Department to get more information about what happened and why. Here is how the department responded via email:
"This case had two parts, a missing child and the mother who broke the law. Our main goal was the child’s safety. We accomplished that goal once we recovered the child and turned him over to the Department of Child Safety.
"Our detective filed charges against the mother, which she will still have to answer for. Not everyone stays in jail, awaiting their court date. Some people post bond and are subsequently released. Many others are released by the IA Judge.
"We took the appropriate actions considering the many factors we faced. I understand the father’s frustration however, the mother will have an upcoming court date and a felony warrant if she fails to show up.
"We are just thankful that everyone involved is safe."