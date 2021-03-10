GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman accused of robbing multiple phone stores over the course of several months around Glendale has been arrested.
According to court documents, Police say that on December 23, 2020, around 7 p.m., a woman went to a Cricket Wireless store near 51st and Glendale avenues and asked the clerk about buying a cell phone and setting up an account. After several minutes, documents claim the suspect called the clerk by their first name and said she had a gun and demanded money from the register.
The clerk got money from the register but began stalling and hesitated when giving it to the woman, who then started fighting with the clerk and punched them in the head and face several times. The suspect and the victim fought for several minutes until the suspect pushed the clerk back into the office area, where they continued to fight. When the suspect tried to run away, the victim grabbed onto the woman and wouldn't let go. Court documents state that the woman apparently pulled down her face mask and begged for the clerk to let her go. Security cameras captured several photos of the woman's face during this time. Eventually, the clerk let the suspect go, who ran from the store with a bag of money from the register and two phones, totaling around $860.
On January 8, 2021, police report that a woman walked into the Metro PCS at 67th Avenue and Bell Road around 8 p.m. and made a similar request about buying a phone before demanding money from the register. After the clerk handed her the money, the suspect allegedly walked out of the store with $604 and two cell phones. Police noted at the time that the suspect was seen in the surveillance video wearing similar shoes to the suspect seen during the armed robbery on December 23. A similar car, a silver Honda Fit, was also seen during both robberies that the suspect had arrived and left in.
Police connected the suspect to two additional armed robberies; one at the Cricket Wireless stores near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on February 26 and another at the store located at 59th and Olive Avenue on March 9. In those robberies, the woman was seen wearing the same shoes, carrying the same brown purse, and arriving and leaving in the same silver vehicle.
Moments after the robbery Tuesday, police spotted a silver Honda Fit with no license plate backed into a parking spot at a home near 51st and Northern avenues. After watching the vehicle for some time, two people started to drive off. Officers stopped the car and the driver, who police believe to be the suspect's boyfriend, ran. The passenger, 39-year-old Sarharina Bernard, stayed and was arrested Tuesday evening.
While speaking with investigators, Bernard admitted to being the suspect in the string of robberies around Glendale and confirmed she was the woman seen in the surveillance photos. Bernard also told authorities she was forced to do the robberies or else her boyfriend would have beaten her. She said her boyfriend was the getaway driver in all of the robberies. Bernard told officers where to find some of the stolen cell phones at her home and admitted to selling some of them for drugs.
Bernard faces four charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and assault. According to court documents, Bernard is facing three additional armed robbery accusations in Phoenix and Peoria and currently has a felony warrant for arrest out of Oklahoma.