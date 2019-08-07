PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after she stole an ambulance in Phoenix, according to police.
Police say 29-year-old Kimberly Vasich climbed a fence into a Phoenix Fire Station and stole the ambulance around 1 a.m.
Vasich drove the ambulance to 12th Avenue and Madison Street where police say she failed to stop for officers.
She continued heading eastbound before officers deployed spike strips near Ninth Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Police say Vasich crashed the stolen ambulance into a chain-link fence. She was uninjured.
The ambulance appeared to suffer minor front end damage and was towed away from the scene.
Vasich was taken into custody by police. She was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail and charged with criminal trespass, burglary and theft of means of transportation.
