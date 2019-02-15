PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police have arrested a woman after they found her friend's body in an alley.
Police arrested 24-year-old Sabrina Slaughter after police found 22-year-old Nicole Nicholson's body in an alley shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Nicholson's car was discovered Friday near the same area of 23rd and Missouri avenues.
According to Phoenix police, while their officers were waiting to recover the vehicle, Slaughter got into the car with a man.
Officers quickly detained both of them.
Slaughter told officers that she was Nicholson's friend. She later admitted to the murder and told officers she had been driving the car since the crime was committed. Slaughter did not give a reason for killing her friend, according to Phoenix police.
Slaughter was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and was charged with second-degree murder and disposal of a body.
Police say the man detained did not appear to have had knowledge of the crime and was not charged.
think they need to find other word then friend for killer
::ding ding!!:: we have another winner!!
BUILD THE WALL
BUILD IT NOW
So where does it say that she is an illegal?
I hope they find the monster that did this.
