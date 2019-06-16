GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A baby girl was taken to a hospital after it was left in a hot car outside a Target parking lot in Goodyear Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred near the area of Cotton Lane and Yuma Road.
[VIDEO: Baby doing OK after being left in car on a hot Father's Day in Goodyear]
Goodyear Police said it was the child's aunt who called 911 after the 5-month-old baby was left in a vehicle.
According to court documents released Monday, the child was left inside the vehicle for 50 minutes. Police added the car was not running at the time.
Police say the baby appeared to be "sweating and had redness in her face."
The baby was transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital in stable condition.
Officers spoke to the child's aunt and mother, later identified as 37-year-old Stacey Holly about the incident.
Eyewitnesses said the Holly was sobbing.
"She was with another lady," said eyewitness Michael Todd. "They were hugging a few times, obviously concerned and distraught, pretty emotional. I don't really know what was going on, but someone went off in the back of a police car, and a child went off in an ambulance."
Holly was later arrested and booked for the incident. Thankfully, it sounds like the child will be okay.
"The child didn't look like it was in very much distress at all," said Todd. "They loaded up, and then the ambulance waited for all the police to clear out all their vehicles, so the ambulance could continue down the road. The ambulance left with no lights, no sirens, and the child looked pretty normal."
The circumstances surrounding the incident is under investigation. Police said they are investigating how long the child was in the car.
"Your heart goes out to the family," said Todd. "There's a father out there whose Father's Day has been kind of changed today and obviously a mom whose day has been changed."
I have broken three car windows now since the law in AZ allows us too in the event of a child or pet are left in a hot car. It is quite thrilling to bash out a car window. I quite enjoy it since there are no repercussions to me. Trust me when I say this, go out in the middle of the hot summer days and prowl around the hot parking lots and when you see a child or pet left in a car parking lot (usually a Wal Mart or Food City). Bash out that window. It feels great!
Most of the people who "forget their kids" or deliberately leave their kids in the car in hot weather think that they are "special", won't get caught, or just think that it can't happen to their kid - until it does. It's a symptom of today's entitled population. It's a shame that the little ones have to be the victims.
The innocent baby is probably back in the same situation today, and the abuse goes on & on.
Just pathetic. How can you forget your child in the car. Bet the stupid a$$s didn't forget the iPhone though
I bet this "mother" remembered to bring in her cell phone!
solution ? mandatory life detector in all cars [thumbup]
The car didn't have the baby, That's the problem now days, nobody is held responsible for their stupid actions. Stupid people need to wake up. If your going to make babies then d--n well take care of them, instead of all the things that will cost the rest of us more. People stop making excuses for stupid people, Mom was sobbing. well of course she got caught being stupid!
Why should I have to pay 3k extra per car because someone can't remember their baby? Di is right
People have become pr-occupied and do not have a clue as to what is happening around them. Legislation should be passed when a parent leaves a child unattended in an auto and the child dies, or is permanently injured if the child lives, they should be taken away from the parent, and the parent serve some serious prison time. After serving prison, they should be classified as a child abuser just like someone that is charged as a child sex offender.
Thoughts and prayers for this family who just ran into Target quickly and like millions of others, got held up in atrocious lines delays that no one could see coming.
"... ran into Target quickly and like millions of others, got held up in atrocious lines delays that no one could see coming." I know you are only making a joke, but there are plenty of people who will take you seriously and think someone else was responsible for failing their child. Your comment is hilarious, but remember we're dealing with idiots here who actually think that way.
Praying that you don't have children/pets!
OMG you sure don't help! We need less of you.
shouldn't have spread your legs for his daddy then.
Naaaaatch looove
The mother should have a mandatory hysterectomy and/or the father a vasectomy. This is ridiculous! I bet 100% they didn’t forget their phone!
Shuuuut up loser, you'd probably give the kid drugs or sell him in Mexico for who knows what horrid purposes.
When I was drugged in Saghi gettin out of bad area Still qould not have forgotten a baby in a car [scared]
That's my point!
How many kids does this make,being left out in hot cars now??? How many times has it been said not to leave kids out in car's??? How many kid's have died from being left in a hot car?? Because it has been said countless times kid's can die being left in hot car's, Can somebody give me a count on these fact's????? I seriously doubt it because it happens almost daily now. How many kid's have to die at the hands of their own parents before we put a stop to this???? It must be in the millions because thousands of kid's have died this way. I hear it said at least once if not twice a day "Don't leave kid's in hot car's" they don't say in the summer time, they say don't leave them in the car. Do we not live in Arizona ?? Is it not hot,10 months out of the year here?? What are these people thinking??? I'll tell you they don't give a da-n about their kid's or they would not do it. It's nothing short of murder, I don't care what their excuse is, there is no excuse for it! None not a one! Sure they might be distraught or whatever but they don't care is why they do it. That is pitiful! So since they don't care why do they have them?? Because they are murderers an don't care if they kill their own kid or any kid for that matter cause they left them out in a car, In my eyes I see them as scums of the earth an we have enough of those walking amongst us If we got rid of them this world would be a much better place The justice system does nothing for these kid's, We as citizens try to save them, but can't do it all. So for any kid out there it's a game of chance as to weather or not your parent's will leave you in a car here in Arizona. I pray for you all, Parent's if your children have died from being left in a car in Arizona, well I hope you die a death as painful!!
Shut up. No one should be told not to leave a kid in a car.
HOW does anyone forget a 5 month old baby anywhere? Not just in a car, anywhere! Drugs or alcohol or young and dumb is all I can conclude. I take better care of my dogs!
Ditto
