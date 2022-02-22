PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 21-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she admitted running a red light and hitting a toddler in a stroller at a Phoenix intersection.
According to police, Davorah Ross was driving her gray 2013 Nissan Maxima northbound on 19th Avenue Sunday night when she failed to stop at a red light by a Valley Metro light rail station near Glendale Avenue. Police say the Maxima hit a stroller carrying a 2-year-old boy. A family member was pushing him across the street and was in the crosswalk, investigators said. Ross did not stop, police said.
Jayden's mother told Arizona's Family that he was thrown from the stroller. "When they found him, he was out of (the stroller), laying on the concrete floor, unconscious," Tyliah Green said. Court records say Jayden had a serious head injury, broken pelvis, and a bleeding liver from the impact.
Witnesses told police at the scene that the light for the northbound traffic was red and the pedestrians in the crosswalk had the right of way. Ross allegedly reported her car had been stolen Monday morning. After she learned that the baby was still alive, she told the officers she was the driver in the crash, court records say. She also told officers that she was scared and hid her car at an unknown apartment.
Ross has been arrested for recommended charges for a hit-and-run crash with serious injury. Her vehicle, as of Tuesday morning, had not been located.