PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Several witnesses are being credited for rescuing a 13-year-old girl from an attempted sexual assault, Phoenix police said.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near 63rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
Three witnesses told officers they broke down a bedroom door and found the girl passed out. The group also found 19-year-old Herman Gutierrez Fuentes naked from the waist down and hiding in the corner.
One of the witnesses reported that the girl was drunk from drinking with Fuentes, according to court documents.
Another witness told officers that he had to break down the bedroom door to find Fuentes in the corner. That's when Fuentes told the man that "he messed up," according to police. The man then grabbed Fuentes and threw him against the wall.
A third witness said the teenage girl was lying on the ground, possibly only wearing a shirt, while the other witnesses tended to her, police said.
The victim was later transported to hospital. Police say the teen's BAC was .189.
The teen later spoke with officers where she recalled drinking alcohol with Fuentes, while being in the living room, and then waking up at the hospital.
The victim told officers that she did not remember anything else occurring.
During questioning, Fuentes admitted that he gave alcohol to the teen and drank with her. Herman added that the girl was "very intoxicated."
Police say the three witnesses were able to rescue the teen before the sexual assault occurred.
Fuentes was later arrested and charged with attempted sexual assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
His bond is set at $100,000.
He should also be charged with attempted murder since that high of alcohol in a child could have killed her.
The three witnesses that broke down the door should be commended for their heroic actions in saving this girl. Still, this is Arizona and just about everybody is armed. These witnesses were just very lucky that Fuentes didn't have a gun. The moral of the story is when something like this goes down, it is probably wiser (and safer) to call the authorities and let them handle the problem than to take the law into your own hands
Do I even need to say it at this point ?
