PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is facing charges after police said his wife discovered videos of him molesting and sexually exploiting a young child.
According to court records, the wife of 32-year-old Joshua Lee Kirckof found two videos on a laptop.
Police said the videos were taken in May at their home.
The wife didn't find them until August and called police on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Kirckof didn't answer questions from officers, according to court documents.
Police said he has been a foster parent to approximately 11 girls in the past two years.
He has been charged with two counts of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual conduct with a minor.
(1) comment
They need to shoot this filthy animal
