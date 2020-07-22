PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is behind bars after police said she stabbed her husband to death with a kitchen knife during a fight in central Phoenix.
It happened at an apartment near First Avenue and Apache Street, which is just north of Interstate 10, on Monday around 8:30 p.m. According to court documents, 33-year-old Daryl Early got into an argument with her 27-year-old husband, who hasn't been identified. The husband punched and broke the television and then the pair started shoving each other, according to the seven kids who lived in the apartment. That's when Early went into the kitchen and got a 4-inch knife and stabbed the man in the chest, police said. He then grabbed two bags of clothes and fled the apartment. Early then followed him and he collapsed in a nearby alley. Early reportedly handed a neighbor a cell phone to call 911. When officers arrived in the alley, they found Early and the victim. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The knife was also found in the alley.
Police said Early admitted to stabbing her husband. Investigators believe she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was arrested and booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge. Her bond is set at $500,000.