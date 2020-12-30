WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman in Wickenburg is facing felony charges after police said she beat three children for not wearing masks after they all got the coronavirus.
Court records say 32-year-old Sarah Michelle Boone hit one kid in the face, kicked another, and picked up another child by their neck last Saturday, all because they were maskless. Once she found out the police were called, she took off. Police said she was later found walking down the street, but she tried to fight back when officers tried to arrest her. Officers used a stun gun on her and after a few minutes of struggling, Boone was put in handcuffs.
Police believe Boone may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. She was booked into jail on charges of child abuse, disorderly conduct, assault, and resisting arrest. Her bond was set at $5,000.