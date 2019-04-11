PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating two crime scenes that left at least three people shot and one dead on the west side of Phoenix Thursday night.
One of the scenes was a shooting that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police officers were in the area when they heard the shots fired.
Police said when officers searched the apartments, they found three victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene, a woman was in critical condition and a man was also suffering from a gunshot injury.
The two surviving victims were taken to a local hospital.
A resident at the apartment complex was just coming home when the shots started.
"Right when I walked in the gate, they started shooting again. About eight shots," Xavier Moya said. "After that, they started really letting loose. Sounded like people shooting at each other."
Police said the suspect was arrested shortly after during a traffic stop.
Whether or not the victims and suspect knew each other is still unclear.
The second scene was at a home near 71st Avenue and Camelback Road.
Police have not said what occurred or if anyone was hurt. However, they did say the crime scene is related to the deadly shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
It's still unknown if this was a random shooting or if a motive was behind it. Police have been at both scenes all night.
People are advised to the avoid the areas, as several roads are blocked for the investigations.
No further details were released.
(4) comments
How do you stop it? You'd almost have to declare martial law from the time high school gets out until about 3am, south from 35th ave and Bethany Home thru Tucson and Sierra Vista and west to Los Angeles...but that's easy to say when I don't have to live there.
Tijuana Norte...
Maryvale... Little Cartel Mexico. We should consider building a wall around that whole area.
Is that in the jungles? It’s hard to tell from that picture.
