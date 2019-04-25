TEMPE (CBS 5/3TV) -- Tempe police say they have arrested Arizona State University's academic coordinator on suspicion of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.
The Tempe Police Department says 36-year-old Niall Ledford's arrest came Thursday morning after an investigation showed he hit someone over the head with a pint glass. It reportedly happened after a political discussion at Casey Moore's Oyster House in Tempe on Feb. 16.
The victim needed stitches and staples for a head laceration.
Captured on surveillance, the two slightly pushed each other before Ledford hit the victim over the head with the pint glass. Two people also witnessed the assault. Later, the victim identified Ledford in a photographic lineup.
The next morning, Ledford called the police to report an incident occurring at Casey Moore's. However, he said he couldn't recall specifics because he was drunk.
ASU officials emphasized that this is not a campus situation and said the Tempe Police Department will handle it.
"This is a law enforcement matter being handled by local authorities, not ASU," an ASU spokesman said. "The employee's unit will determine what actions to take, if any, based on the circumstances and or outcome of this case."
Ledford was booked and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument. Released on a $3,000 bail, Ledford is subjected to electronic monitoring prior to his preliminary hearing on June 6.
Teaching the Student Success in Business course, according to his ASU bio, Ledford is also an English language teacher well-versed in multiple languages like Spanish and French.
(3) comments
Ledford is also an English language teacher well-versed in multiple languages like Spanish and French. ....So which languages is he well versed in that are like Spanish and French?......3rd graders are writing the articles again, I see.
you don't speak English either
what you speak is a bastardization of the English Language
it's what you get
when all the trash are moving in Arizona
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.