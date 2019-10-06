PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three officers were taken to the hospital after something caught fire during a standoff in Phoenix on Sunday night.
It happened on 30th Avenue near Campbell Avenue, which is north of Indian School Road.
[VIDEO: 3 police officers hospitalized after standoff with woman in Phoenix]
A woman suspected of aggravated assault wouldn't come out of her home and barricaded herself inside a room, according to Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department.
That's when "some sort of unknown items or substance" caught fire, Lewis said.
As many as three police officers were exposed to the smoke while they took the woman into custody, according to Lewis.
They were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The woman was also exposed to the smoke, so she went to the hospital as well, Lewis said.
No one else was hurt.
The woman's name was not released.
An investigation is underway.