PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he caused a commotion during a flight and attempted to run onto a tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Friday morning.
The incident happened just after 6 a.m. when an American Airlines flight from Minneapolis landed at Terminal 4.
Phoenix police said a man had been acting strange on the flight. The unruly passenger randomly touched the faces of other passengers and used a sprayed substance on them. It is unknown at this time what was inside the spray bottle.
The man was brought to the front of the plane to disembark before the other passengers, police said.
While waiting for the door to the jet way to open, the man then opened the service door on the opposite side of the aircraft and jumped out.
Police say the suspect then landed on the ground approximately 10 feet below, where he suffered minor injuries.
Airport workers were able to stop the ma and he was taken into Phoenix police custody and transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
According to police, the passengers on board the plane did not want to press any charges.
Once the suspect gets released from the hospital, he will face trespassing charges.
Airport operations were not disrupted during this incident.
The man's name has not been released at this time.
American Airlines released the following statement:
“American had requested law enforcement meet flight 1346 upon arrival in Phoenix due to a disruptive passenger. Once the flight arrived at the gate, the passenger opened one of doors and jumped off the aircraft. Law enforcement and paramedics responded."
