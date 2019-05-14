PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Monday morning a Neighborhood Enforcement Team of the Phoenix Police Department arrested one of the Most Wanted Unlicensed Entities of the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.
Breanna Bang, public information liaison of AZ ROC, reported that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, 46-year-old Omar Covarrubias, Jr., of Scottsdale, was arrested at a Phoenix Walgreens in the area of Northern and 51st avenues.
Covarrubias is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed against him in 2018. These charges include theft, taking the identity of another and contracting without a license.
These charges stem from an AZ ROC investigation that discovered Covarrubias took $2,000 from an elderly couple in Buckeye for a landscaping project that he never started, investigators said.
In addition, Covarrubias is wanted for failing to appear three times for a restitution hearing at the San Maros Justice Court in October of 2017, and on order to show cause at the Arcadia Biltmore Justice Court in March of 2018. All these cases were related to the AZ ROC investigation.
On May 13, an initial appearance hearing was held for the 2018 and 2017 cases at the Maricopa County Justice Courts and Maricopa County Superior Court.
AZ ROC has investigated 15 unlicensed complaints against Covarrubias since 2014.
He has worked under the names Abrasive Pool Industries, Agua Azul Pool Service, Covarrs Pools LLC, Aqua Marina Pools LLC, Aqua Marina Pools & Landscaping LLC and AZ Finest Pools.
According to AZ ROC, Covarrubias took a blended sum of $97,665 from Arizona homeowners who paid for landscaping and pool repair and construction that he left incomplete.
The targeted homeowners lived in Buckeye, Cave Creek, Chandler, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix and Waddell.
Twelve out of the 15 investigations were submitted for prosecution. Three concluded in civil citations that included $7,000 in civil penalty fees.
For more information about all Unlicensed Violations and people on the AZ ROC's Most Wanted Unlicensed Entity List, click here.
We have been dealing with this guy since Feb! We have an empty pool and have been strung along for months! He has been completely paid for the job. And he has recruited a "buisness partner" that likes to try to wash his hands of the whole situation! Heres a kicker.....with his long rap sheet he was aloud to bond out for a low amount of money! So he spent the night in jail for stealing 100k from trusting people!
Pedro just wants what the illegals get, freebies.
Dirty crook
the devil's love their little world here The ungodly they love it what little world they can create for themselves and make for others from smoke-filled gambling joints with prostitutes drugs parties and orgies beatings thefts yup they love it all. murders rapes running you over with vehicles unjust firings not good enough to hire you name it
they have their heyday and now impersonation and fraud the beat goes on [angry]
You're obviously very upset. What are you talking about, exactly?
You sound like the assembly directions on something made in china.
Robs, can you elaborate a bit? I'm not clear about your message. Thank you.
