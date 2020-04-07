SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two women were stabbed in a south Scottsdale neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to Scottsdale police, officers responded to a home near 64th Street and Thomas Road after receiving calls for a domestic situation. Once on scene, officers found that two women had been stabbed.
Both women were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say a man was taken into custody without incident.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as they become available on this developing story.