TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials in Tempe say two of their officers were injured during a shooting incident Monday afternoon in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue.
The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the neighborhood near Kiwanis Park, 5500 S. Mill Ave. as the officers responded to a domestic violence situation after a woman reported her boyfriend had assaulted her earlier in the day.
Tempe Police Chief Moir said as the officers entered the home, the man fired at them. One officer was struck once and the second officer three times.
They returned fire hitting the man and then got out to call for help. The two officers were taken to a Scottsdale trauma center for treatment.
Moir said both officers were hit in the upper extremities and are expected to survive. "They are in good spirits, they are speaking, they are surrounded by the Tempe team. They are surrounded by their family," Moir said.
The suspect was found dead in the home.
Moir said one officer is a 5 year veteran with the police department and the second has over 8 years with their department. One of the officers is expected to undergo surgery later today. Both are expected to make a full recovery.
