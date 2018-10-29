TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials in Tempe say two of their officers were injured during a shooting incident Monday afternoon in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue.
The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the neighborhood near Kiwanis Park, 5500 S. Mill Ave.
Police officials say the officers were responding to a domestic violence situation at the time. Both women officers injuries are non-life threatening.
There are no reports about the shooter involved.
This incident is currently unfolding and this story will be updated as information is confirmed.
