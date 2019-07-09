29th Street and Roeser Road shooting

Shooting near 29th Street and Roeser Road on July 9. 

 3TV/CBS5

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near 29th Street and Roeser Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Phoenix police said a man was shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police believe the two suspects responsible for the shooting fled the scene. They were last seen running towards Roeser Road.

Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.

No other information is known at this time.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

Oh good, more gun play. We need more guns!! After all, guns make our society SO much better.

Report Add Reply
Bewill
Bewill

No way not in that neighborhood.... Haha

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.