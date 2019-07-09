PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Phoenix.
The incident happened in a neighborhood near 29th Street and Roeser Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Phoenix police said a man was shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police believe the two suspects responsible for the shooting fled the scene. They were last seen running towards Roeser Road.
Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.
No other information is known at this time.
(2) comments
Oh good, more gun play. We need more guns!! After all, guns make our society SO much better.
No way not in that neighborhood.... Haha
