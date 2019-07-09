29th Street and Roeser Road shooting

Shooting near 29th Street and Roeser Road on July 9. 

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has died after a shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, the Phoenix Police Department reported.

Around 2:20 p.m., police responded to the incident that happened in a neighborhood near 29th Street and Roeser Road.

Phoenix police said a man was shot multiple times. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police have identified him as Adrian Reyes Valdez Avila.

Police believe the two suspects responsible for the shooting fled the scene. They were last seen running towards Roeser Road.

Phoenix PD recovered a video that shows the two suspects running from where the shooting happened. 

The identities of the suspects are still unknown.

No other information is available at this time.

(7) comments

azrider
azrider

Just down the street is the the farm at south mountain. If you don’t mind dodging a stray bullet, it’s got the best brunch in town. Closed during the summer tho. Really recommend it.

ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

Oh good, more gun play. We need more guns!! After all, guns make our society SO much better.

Marley
Marley

Last check guns don't fire themselves, probably easier to blame them then the criminals that have them illegally. If they couldn't get guns then they use knives, cars, baseball bats or whatever. Maybe a little more conflict resolution education.

Bewill
Bewill

No way not in that neighborhood.... Haha

lancelot
lancelot

Right, because Scottsdale is so much safer???? Check the stats.

Marley
Marley

Forget Scottsdale, 80% of the COUNTRY is safer than that hood.

YoungPutaso
YoungPutaso

East Valley savages run more rampant than the ev apologists on here care to admit

