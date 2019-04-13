PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix Police are investigating after two people were shot following an argument early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say there was an altercation between several people at one of the apartment units.
Then shots were fired and two people, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman were struck by the gunfire.
Police say that the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
No suspect information have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.