MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were found shot to death inside a mobile home early Thursday morning, according to the Mesa Police Department.
Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road around 3 a.m.
When they arrived, police say they discovered multiple shots had been fired from outside into a mobile home.
Police say when they went inside for a welfare check, two people were found dead with gunshot wounds.
They added multiple people, including children, were inside sleeping at the time of the shooting, but none of them suffered any injuries.
They are cooperating with police as the investigation unfolds.
Investigators are interviewing several witnesses and looking for any possible surveillance video of the shooting.
Police currently do not know whether the suspect(s) was inside of a vehicle or on foot at the time of the shooting. They are still working to get a description of the shooter.
Police have yet to identify the victims as the investigation is ongoing.
No other details have been released.
