PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men were injured after being stabbed in Phoenix Friday night.
Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Det. Luis Samudio, said one of the men is in extremely critical condition. The second man's injuries are minor.
According to police, two victims were walking in front of a restaurant with a case of beer they had just purchased when they were approached by two suspects.
The two suspects demanded for the case of beer the victims were carrying.
Police say that both men refused to give them the beer and one suspect stabbed both victims. Both suspects fled from the scene.
The westbound lanes of McDowell Road were closed from 43rd to 45th avenues while police investigated the incident.
At this time, the suspects nor the victims have not been identified.
