GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot at a Glendale neighborhood early Sunday morning.
[VIDEO: Two critical following double shooting in Glendale]
The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. near 63rd and Maryland avenues.
Glendale police say the two men were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
A witness told Arizona's Family that he heard at least five gunshots and a woman screaming in the area.
[VIDEO: Police investigating shooting in Glendale]
The area is closed while police investigate the situation.
No other details have been released at this time.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
(2) comments
Wow !!! Another well written fact filled extensively researched article !!! Written by a 5th grader.....
Glendale..house of "pew pew"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.