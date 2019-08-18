Police are investigating after two men were shot at a Glendale neighborhood early Sunday morning.

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot at a Glendale neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. near 63rd and Maryland avenues.

Glendale police say the two men were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A witness told Arizona's Family that he heard at least five gunshots and a woman screaming in the area. 

The area is closed while police investigate the situation. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

