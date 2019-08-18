GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot at a Glendale neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. near 63rd and Maryland avenues.
Glendale police say the two men were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Both men died at the hospital, said Detective Mark Coyle of the Glendale PD.
A witness told Arizona's Family that he heard at least five gunshots and a woman screaming in the area.
The area is closed while police investigate the situation.
No other details have been released at this time.
Officials ask if anyone has information on this incident to contact the Glendale PD or Silent Witness.
I woke up early today hoping to get a jump start on my shootings... and once AGAiN the west valley already got a double in before I got up. Dedicated people out there.
Wow !!! Another well written fact filled extensively researched article !!! Written by a 5th grader.....
Does anyone know where I can get some Depends cheal?
So, your mother wrote this, eh?
Glendale..house of "pew pew"
