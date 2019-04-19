CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have made two arrests for last week's deadly shooting in Chandler.
It started when a Chandler police officer heard a series of gunshots while doing a follow-up on an unrelated investigation in the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street on the morning of April 10.
Looking toward the sound of the gunshots, he saw a man in a white shirt firing.
When additional officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Darrell Rushing, also known as Dizzy, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police didn't have any suspect information in the case for several days.
On Wednesday, April 17, police arrested Luis Martinez for his alleged role in the death of Rushing. The next day, they arrested 23-year-old Ivan Contreras, as well.
A source told detectives that a woman who was with the suspects on the night of the homicide told a friend that she witnessed the shooting and named Martinez as the shooter.
The same woman later told detectives that she believed Martinez and Contreras wanted to fight Rushing after having a verbal altercation with him.
According to court documents, another source reported hearing Contreras bragging about his involvement in Rushing's death. Investigators also obtained surveillance footage that the source said might have shown the parties involved in the shooting.
In a conversation with an officer before his arrest, Contreras asked about the quality of the surveillance and if anyone could be recognized. He added that he was not the trigger man.
Based on witness statements, the surveillance footage, and Contreras' interview, police believe it was Martinez who shot and killed Rushing.
Martinez denies any involvement in the murder and claims he was home at the time of the shooting.
Martinez and Contreras were both booked into Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
