PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man died from unknown injuries late Wednesday night in Phoenix.
Originally, police at the scene said two men were shot near McDowell Road and 24th Street and one of them died at the hospital.
However, police gave conflicting information on who was shot and who was possibly stabbed.
Detective Luis Samudio with the Phoenix Police Department then said in a news release that a victim sustained injuries and a suspect was found nearby with a gunshot wound.
The victim and suspect were taken to a hospital where the victim died from his injuries.
Investigators are still trying to determine how the victim suffered deadly injuries.
Samudio said the suspect was released from the hospital and was detained by police.
He added a third person, an investigative lead, was also detained and investigators determined that person was involved in an altercation earlier in the day with the suspect.
Both the suspect and investigative lead are actively being interviewed to determine what occurred.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.