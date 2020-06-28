PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two children and a woman were found dead after officers responded to reports of a stabbing in Phoenix Sunday morning.
According to a Phoenix police spokesperson, officers found a 7-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl, and 19-year-old woman dead at an apartment near 17th and Glendale avenues around 9 a.m. A 28-year-old man also at the apartment was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said the woman is believed to be a relative of the children, and the man is believed to be a family member who was living with the family at the time.
No additional information was available regarding the identities of the people involved or if a suspect was taken into custody. Homicide detectives are on scene investigating.
