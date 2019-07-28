PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the double shooting at Beck's Billiards near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 1 p.m.
Police say two people were shot and transported in extremely critical condition. Their injuries are considered life-threatening.
Police say the two victims are known to each other and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
They say it is an ongoing domestic violence investigation.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this breaking news story.
